Stock Alert: Maverix Metals (MMX) Trades 4.29% Higher May 3

Maverix Metals Inc (NYSE:MMX) stock was among today's market movers, concluding trading higher 4.29% to $4.62 on May 3.

188,608 shares were traded today compared to the 30-day daily average of 257,662 shares.

The company's stock has risen 1.88% so far in 2022.

Maverix Metals shares have traded in a range between $[week52Low] and $[week52High] over the past twelve months.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-05-13.

About Maverix Metals Inc

Maverix is a gold-focused royalty and streaming company with a globally diversified portfolio of over 100 assets. Maverix's mission is to increase per share value by acquiring precious metals royalties and streams. Its shares trade on both the NYSE American and the TSX under the symbol "MMX".

