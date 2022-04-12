Stock Alert: Maui Land & Pineapple (MLP) Trades 2.26% Higher April 12

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange MLP - Market Data & News Trade

Maui Land & Pineapple Co., Inc. (NYSE:MLP) stock was among today's market movers, finishing trading higher 2.26% to $11.31 on April 12.

16,866 shares were traded today while the 30-day daily average of 5,162 shares.

The company's stock has moved 11.04% so far in 2022.

Maui Land & Pineapple shares have traded in a range between $[week52Low] and $[week52High] over the past twelve months.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-05-03.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Maui Land & Pineapple visit the company profile.

About Maui Land & Pineapple Co., Inc.

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (ML&P) is a landholding and operating company dedicated to agriculture, resort operation and the creation and management of holistic communities. ML&P owns approximately 22,000 acres on the island of Maui on which it operates the Kapalua Resort community. ML&P also owns and manages the 8,304-acre Pu‘u Kukui Watershed Preserve, one of the largest private nature preserves in Hawai‘i.

To get more information on Maui Land & Pineapple Co., Inc. and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Maui Land & Pineapple Co., Inc.'s Profile.

