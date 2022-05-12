Stock Alert: Masonite (DOOR) Trades 3.41% Higher May 12

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange DOOR - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) moved 3.41% up on May 12 to close at $83.96.

245,075 traded hands. Their current average 30 day volume is 222,373 shares.

Masonite lost 31.17% year-to-date in 2022.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-08-08.

About Masonite International Corp

Masonite International Corporation is a leading global designer, manufacturer and distributor of interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets. Since 1925, Masonite has provided its customers with innovative products and superior service at compelling values. Masonite currently serves approximately 8,500 customers in 60 countries.

