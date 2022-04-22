Stock Alert: Markel (MKL) Trades 1.25% Lower April 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange MKL - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Markel Corp (NYSE:MKL) moved 1.25% down on April 22 to close at $1464.64.

38,178 were traded today. Their current average 30 day volume is 62,862 shares.

Markel has moved 20.20% year-to-date in 2022.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-04-27.

About Markel Corp

Markel Corporation is a diverse financial holding company serving a variety of niche markets. The Company's principal business markets and underwrites specialty insurance products. In each of the Company's businesses, it seeks to provide quality products and excellent customer service so that it can be a market leader. The financial goals of the Company are to earn consistent underwriting and operating profits and superior investment returns to build shareholder value.

