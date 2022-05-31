Stock Alert: Manning & Napier (MN) Falling 5.04% in Pre-Market Hours for May 31

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange MN - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Manning & Napier Inc - Class A (NYSE:MN) are on the move in pre-market trading for May 31.

Ahead of the market's open, Manning & Napier stock has fallen 5.04% from the previous session’s close.

Manning & Napier gained $0.09 in the last session and aims for another gain today.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Manning & Napier visit the company profile.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 08:00:02 est.

About Manning & Napier Inc - Class A

Manning & Napier provides a broad range of investment solutions through separately managed accounts, mutual funds, and collective investment trust funds, as well as a variety of consultative services that complement our investment process. Founded in 1970, Manning & Napier offers equity, fixed income and alternative strategies, as well as a range of blended asset portfolios, including life cycle funds. The Company serves a diversified client base of high-net-worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, Taft-Hartley plans, endowments and foundations. For many of these clients, the relationship goes beyond investment management and includes customized solutions that address key issues and solve client-specific problems. Manning & Napier is headquartered in Fairport, NY.

To get more information on Manning & Napier Inc - Class A and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Manning & Napier Inc - Class A's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Big Lots Down 18% in Premarket Trading Friday on Surprise Missed Earnings Modine Posts Strong Rebound in Fiscal Q4, Raises 2023 Guidance Dollar Tree Posts Record First Quarter, Leads Nasdaq Gainers Kohl's Still in Play To Be Acquired