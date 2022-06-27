Stock Alert: Manhattan Bridge Capital (LOAN) Climbing 7.09% in Pre-Market Move for June 27

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange LOAN - Market Data & News Trade

Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc (NASDAQ:LOAN) has already risen $0.39 in early trading Monday.

After closing the previous trading session at $5.50, Manhattan Bridge Capital has moved 7.09% higher ahead of market open.

The company has decreased 3.17% over the last 5 days.

Today could shape up to be an attractive day for Manhattan Bridge Capital investors.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 07:00:00 est.

About Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. offers short-term secured, non-banking loans (sometimes referred to as 'hard money' loans) to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation or improvement of properties located in the New York metropolitan area, including New Jersey and Connecticut, and in Florida.

