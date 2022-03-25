Stock Alert: Manchester United. (MANU) Trades 2.89% Higher March 25

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange MANU - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Manchester United Plc. - Class A (NYSE:MANU) traded 2.89% higher on March 25 to close at $14.23.

2,453,881 traded today. Their current average 30 day volume is 499,671 shares.

Manchester United. has moved 2.88% year-to-date in 2022.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-18.

About Manchester United Plc. - Class A

Manchester United is one of the most popular and successful sports teams in the world, playing one of the most popular spectator sports on Earth. Through our 142-year football heritage Manchester United has won 66 trophies, developing one of the world's leading sports and entertainment brands with a global community of 1.1 billion fans and followers. Its large, passionate and highly engaged fan base provides Manchester United with a worldwide platform to generate significant revenue from multiple sources, including sponsorship, merchandising, product licensing, broadcasting and matchday initiatives which in turn, directly fund its ability to continuously reinvest in the club.

