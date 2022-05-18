Stock Alert: Main Street Capital (MAIN) Trades 3.22% Lower May 18

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange MAIN - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) fell $1.26 to close Wednesday at $37.89.

The company started at $39.00 and shares fluctuated between $39.20 and $37.76 with 302,391 shares trading hands.

Main Street Capital is averaging 402,397 shares traded over the last 30 days. They have fell 10.36% YTD.

Main Street Capital expects its next earnings on 2022-08-04.

About Main Street Capital Corporation

Main Street is a principal investment firm that primarily provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies and debt capital to middle market companies. Main Street's portfolio investments are typically made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings, refinancings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors. Main Street seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides 'one stop' financing alternatives within its lower middle market portfolio. Main Street's lower middle market companies generally have annual revenues between $10 million and $150 million. Main Street's middle market debt investments are made in businesses that are generally larger in size than its lower middle market portfolio companies. Main Street, through its wholly owned portfolio company MSC Adviser I, LLC ('MSC Adviser'), also maintains an asset management business through which it manages investments for third parties. MSC Adviser is registered as an investment adviser under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

