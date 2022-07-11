Stock Alert: Macrogenics (MGNX) Falling 12.29% in Pre-Market Trading for July 11

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange MGNX - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Macrogenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX) are on the move in pre-market trading for July 11.

Ahead of the market's open, Macrogenics stock is down 12.29% from the previous session’s close.

Macrogenics fell $0.02 in the last session and looks to correct itself today.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Macrogenics visit the company profile.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 08:08:15 est.

About Macrogenics Inc

MacroGenics is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative monoclonal antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The Company generates its pipeline of product candidates primarily from its proprietary suite of next-generation antibody-based technology platforms, which have applicability across broad therapeutic domains. The combination of MacroGenics' technology platforms and protein engineering expertise has allowed the Company to generate promising product candidates and enter into several strategic collaborations with global pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. MacroGenics and the MacroGenics logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of MacroGenics, Inc.

To get more information on Macrogenics Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Macrogenics Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles