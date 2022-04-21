Stock Alert: Macatawa Bank (MCBC) Trades 1.53% Lower April 21

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange MCBC - Market Data & News Trade

Macatawa Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:MCBC) stock was among today's market movers, finishing trading lower 1.53% to $9.02 on April 21.

33,112 shares were traded today in comparison to the 30-day daily average of 47,030 shares.

The company's stock dropped 4.75% so far in 2022.

About Macatawa Bank Corp.

Macatawa Bank Corporation is the bank holding company for its wholly-owned subsidiary bank, Macatawa Bank. Headquartered in Holland, Mich., Macatawa Bank offers a full range of banking, retail and commercial lending, wealth management and ecommerce services to individuals, businesses and governmental entities from a network of 26 full-service branches located throughout communities in Kent, Ottawa and northern Allegan counties. The bank is recognized for its local management team and decision making, along with providing customers excellent service, a rewarding experience and superior financial products. Macatawa Bank has been recognized for the past ten consecutive years as one of 'West Michigan's 101 Best and Brightest Companies to Work For.

