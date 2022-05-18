Stock Alert: M & T Bank (MTB) Trades 2.95% Lower May 18

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange MTB - Market Data & News Trade

M & T Bank Corp (NYSE:MTB) shares moved 2.95% today on 1,040,557 shares - in comparison to their 30 day average of 1,452,605 shares traded.

As of today’s closing price of $165.70 the company has a 50 day moving average of $167.31.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-07-20.

M & T Bank is up 11.94% so far this year.

About M & T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corporation is a financial holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York. M&T's principal banking subsidiary, M&T Bank, operates banking offices in New York, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Connecticut, Virginia, West Virginia and the District of Columbia. Trust-related services are provided by M&T's Wilmington Trust-affiliated companies and by M&T Bank.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

