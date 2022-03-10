Stock Alert: Luokung (LKCO) Falling 4.15% in Pre-Market Move for March 10

Luokung Technology Corp (NASDAQ:LKCO) has already dropped $-0.024 in early trading Thursday.

After closing the previous trading session at $0.58, Luokung has moved 4.15% lower ahead of market open.

The company is down 3.34% over the last 5 days.

Today could shape up to be an attractive day for Luokung investors.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 08:04:59 est.

About Luokung Technology Corp

Luokung Technology Corp. is one of the global leading spatial-temporal big-data processing technology companies and a leading interactive location-based services company in China. It provides integrated DaaS, SaaS, and PaaS services for Internet and Internet of Things of Spatial-Temporal big data based on its patented technology. Based on geographic information systems and intelligent Spatial-Temporal big data, it establishes city-level and industry-level digital twin holographic data models to actively serve smart cities, intelligent transportation, smart industry, LBS.

