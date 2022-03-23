Stock Alert: LivaNova (LIVN) Trades 3.51% Lower March 23

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange LIVN - Market Data & News Trade

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) stock was among today's market movers, finishing trading lower 3.51% to $77.01 on March 23.

381,680 shares were traded today compared to the 30-day daily average of 346,659 shares.

The company's stock dropped 8.72% so far in 2022.

About LivaNova PLC

LivaNova PLC is a global medical technology and innovation company built on nearly five decades of experience and a relentless commitment to provide hope for patients and their families through innovative medical technologies, delivering life-changing improvements for both the Head and Heart. Headquartered in London, LivaNova employs approximately 4,000 employees and has a presence in more than 100 countries for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals and healthcare systems worldwide.

