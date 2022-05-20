Stock Alert: Lionheart II (LCAP) Down 8.12% in Pre-Market Trading for May 20

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange LCAP - Market Data & News Trade

Lionheart Acquisition Corp II - Class A (NASDAQ:LCAP) has already fallen $-0.84 in early trading Friday.

After closing the previous trading session at $10.34, Lionheart II has moved 8.12% lower ahead of market open.

The company rose 2.38% over the last 5 days.

Today could shape up to be a busy day for Lionheart II investors.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 08:03:01 est.

About Lionheart Acquisition Corp II - Class A

Lionheart Acquisition Corporation II is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Although the Company may pursue an acquisition opportunity in any business, industry, sector or geographical location, the Company intends to acquire a business that applies innovative digital technologies and technology-enhanced services and solutions to the identification, design, development, construction, operation, financing, management and disposition of real estate properties, commonly referred to as 'PropTech.'

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

