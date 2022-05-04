Stock Alert: Lincoln Electric, (LECO) Trades 3.10% Higher May 4

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange LECO - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) rose $4.19 to close Wednesday at $139.37.

The company began the day at $135.18 and shares fluctuated between $139.64 and $134.84 with 216,078 shares trading hands.

Lincoln Electric, is averaging 301,783 shares traded over the last 30 days. They have fell 2.69% YTD.

Lincoln Electric, anticipates its next earnings on 2022-07-27.

About Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc.

Lincoln Electric is the world leader in the design, development and manufacture of arc welding products, automated joining, assembly and cutting systems, plasma and oxy-fuel cutting equipment and has a leading global position in brazing and soldering alloys. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Lincoln has 55 manufacturing locations in 18 countries and a worldwide network of distributors and sales offices covering more than 160 countries.

