Stock Alert: Legacy Housing (LEGH) Trades 3.03% Higher April 28

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange LEGH - Market Data & News Trade

Legacy Housing Corp (NASDAQ:LEGH) shares gained 3.03% today on 17,505 shares - while the stock has a 30 day average of 37,058 shares traded.

With today’s closing at $18.36 the company has a 50 day moving average of $21.16.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-05-02.

Legacy Housing has moved 32.68% so far this year.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Legacy Housing visit the company profile.

About Legacy Housing Corp

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells and finances manufactured homes and 'tiny houses' that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores and are sold directly to manufactured housing communities. The company is the fourth largest producer of manufactured homes in the United States as ranked by number of homes manufactured based on the information available from the Manufactured Housing Institute. With current operations focused primarily in the southern United States, Legacy Housing Corp offers its customers an array of quality homes ranging in size from approximately 390 to 2,667 square feet consisting of 1 to 5 bedrooms, with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms. Its homes range in price, at retail, from approximately $22,000 to $120,000.

To get more information on Legacy Housing Corp and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Legacy Housing Corp's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Five Fallen Biotech Stocks We're Watching for Rebounds Innate Pharma Gets $50 Million From AstraZeneca as Monalizumab Phase 3 Lung Cancer Trial Begins Cohere Technologies Focused on 5G Fixed Wireless Access: Jeff Kagan Arizona Sonoran Copper Raises C$35 Million, Including Strategic Investment by Rio Tinto