Stock Alert: Lazard Global Total Return andome Fund (LGI) Up 21.16% in Pre-Market Hours for November 4

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Inc (NYSE:LGI) has already gained $2.92 in early trading Friday.

After closing the previous trading session at $13.80, Lazard Global Total Return andome Fund has moved 21.16% higher ahead of market open.

The company has fallen 3.36% over the last 5 days.

Today could shape up to be an interesting day for Lazard Global Total Return andome Fund investors.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 07:14:46 est.

About Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Inc

Lazard Global Total Return & Income Fund is a closed-end investment company that seeks total return consisting of capital appreciation and current income. The Fund seeks to achieve its objective by investing in a portfolio of approximately 60–80 US and non-US equity securities, generally with a market cap of $2 billion or greater, at the time of purchase, and may invest in emerging markets. It seeks enhanced income by investing in short duration (typically below one year) emerging market forward currency contracts and other emerging market debt instruments.

