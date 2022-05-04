Stock Alert: Lawson Products, (LAWS) Trades 3.49% Higher May 4

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange LAWS - Market Data & News Trade

Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) shares have risen 3.49% today on 10,382 shares - while the stock has a 30 day average of 17,387 shares traded.

After today’s close at $40.67 the company has a 50 day moving average of $37.29.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-07-28.

Lawson Products, has moved 28.22% so far this year.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Lawson Products, visit the company profile.

About Lawson Products, Inc.

Founded in 1952, Lawson Products, Inc., headquartered in Chicago, IL, sells and distributes specialty products to the industrial, commercial, institutional and government maintenance, repair and operations market (MRO). The Company is dedicated to helping customers in the U.S. and Canada lower their total cost of operation by increasing productivity and efficiency. The combination of Lawson and Partsmaster's Managed Inventory process and the Company's problem-solving professionals ensures customers always have the right parts to handle the job. Through The Bolt Supply House, customers in Western Canada have access to products at several branch locations. Under its Kent Automotive brand, the Company provides collision and mechanical repair products to the automotive aftermarket.

