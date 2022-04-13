Stock Alert: Larimar (LRMR) Trades 3.93% Higher April 13

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange LRMR - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Larimar Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LRMR) gained $0.13 to close Wednesday at $3.44.

The company began the day at $3.29 and shares fluctuated between $3.48 and $3.24 with 16,863 shares trading hands.

Larimar is averaging 44,650 shares traded over the last 30 days. They have shed 69.32% YTD.

Larimar is set to release earnings on 2022-05-10.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Larimar visit the company profile.

About Larimar Therapeutics Inc

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc., is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing treatments for complex rare diseases. The company's lead compound, CTI-1601, is currently being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical program in the U.S. as a potential treatment for FA. Larimar also plans to use its intracellular delivery platform to design other fusion proteins to target additional rare diseases characterized by deficiencies in intracellular bioactive compounds.

To get more information on Larimar Therapeutics Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Larimar Therapeutics Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Bank Earnings Loom at End of Short Trading Week What’s Next for AT&T After Spinning Off WarnerMedia? Jeff Kagan Genfit Updates Market on Clinical Progress; Phase 3 on Track for Chronic Liver Disease (PBC) Selecta Biosciences Raises $39 Million in Stock + Warrants Deal