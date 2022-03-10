Stock Alert: Lantronix (LTRX) Trades 2.41% Higher March 10

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange LTRX - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Lantronix Inc (NASDAQ:LTRX) gained $0.16 to finish the day Thursday at $6.79.

The company began the day at $6.56 and shares fluctuated between $6.80 and $6.52 with 87,710 shares trading hands.

Lantronix is averaging 283,950 shares traded over the last 30 days. They have lost 15.33% YTD.

Lantronix is set to release earnings on 2022-04-28.

About Lantronix Inc

Lantronix Inc. is a global provider of software as a service (SaaS), engineering services and hardware for Edge Computing, the Internet of Things (IoT) and Remote Environment Management (REM). Lantronix enables its customers to provide reliable and secure solutions while accelerating their time to market. Lantronix's products and services dramatically simplify operations through the creation, development, deployment and management of customer projects at scale while providing quality, reliability and security. Lantronix's portfolio of services and products address each layer of the IoT Stack, including Collect, Connect, Compute, Control and Comprehend, enabling its customers to deploy successful IoT and REM solutions. Lantronix's services and products deliver a holistic approach, addressing its customers' needs by integrating a SaaS management platform with custom application development layered on top of external and embedded hardware, enabling intelligent edge computing, secure communications (wired, Wi-Fi and cellular), location and positional tracking and environmental sensing and reporting. With three decades of proven experience in creating robust industry and customer-specific solutions, Lantronix is an innovator in enabling its customers to build new business models, leverage greater efficiencies and realize the possibilities of IoT and REM. Lantronix's solutions are deployed inside millions of machines at data centers, offices and remote sites serving a wide range of industries, including energy, agriculture, medical, security, manufacturing, distribution, transportation, retail, financial, environmental, infrastructure and government.

