Stock Alert: Landos (LABP) Down 30.85% in Pre-Market Move for July 26

Landos Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:LABP) has already lost $-0.2543 in early trading Tuesday.

After closing the previous trading session at $0.82, Landos has moved 30.85% lower ahead of market open.

The company rose 9.18% over the last 5 days.

Today could shape up to be a busy day for Landos investors.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 04:42:03 est.

About Landos Biopharma Inc

Landos Biopharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases that are the first to target new mechanisms of action, including the LANCL2, NLRX1 and PLXDC2 immunometabolic pathways. Landos Biopharma’s core expertise is in the development of therapeutic candidates targeting novel pathways at the interface of immunity and metabolism. Lead asset BT-11 is a novel, oral, gut-restricted small molecule therapeutic candidate for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease that targets the LANCL2 pathway. NX-13 is a novel, oral, gut-restricted compound for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease, which targets the NLRX1 pathway. Additional candidates are in development for the treatment of lupus nephritis, rheumatoid arthritis, multiple sclerosis, and diabetes.

