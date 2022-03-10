Stock Alert: Lam Research (LRCX) Decreasing 2.55% in Pre-Market Trading for March 10

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange LRCX - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Lam Research Corp. (NASDAQ:LRCX) are on the move in pre-market trading for March 10.

Ahead of the market's open, Lam Research stock has fallen 2.55% from the previous session’s close.

Lam Research was up $26.94 in the last session and looks to be in play again today.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Lam Research visit the company profile.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 08:27:31 est.

About Lam Research Corp.

Lam Research Corporation is a global supplier of innovative wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. As a trusted, collaborative partner to the world's leading semiconductor companies, the company combines superior systems engineering capability, technology leadership, and unwavering commitment to customer success to accelerate innovation through enhanced device performance. In fact, today, nearly every advanced chip is built with Lam technology. Lam Research is a FORTUNE 500® company headquartered in Fremont, Calif., with operations around the globe..

