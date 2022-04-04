Stock Alert: LAIX (LAIX) Decreasing 5.52% in Pre-Market Trading for April 4

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange LAIX - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of LAIX Inc - ADR (NYSE:LAIX) are on the move in pre-market trading for April 4.

Ahead of the market's open, LAIX stock has fallen 5.52% from the previous session’s close.

LAIX was down $0.0132 in the last session and looks to be in play again today.

About LAIX Inc - ADR

LAIX Inc. is an artificial intelligence (AI) company in China that creates and delivers products and services to popularize English learning. Its proprietary AI teacher utilizes cutting-edge deep learning and adaptive learning technologies, big data, well-established education pedagogies and the mobile internet. LAIX believes its innovative approach fundamentally transforms learning. LAIX provides its products and services on demand via its mobile apps, primarily its flagship "English Liulishuo" mobile app launched in 2013. On the Company's platform, AI technologies are seamlessly integrated with diverse learning content incorporating well-established language learning pedagogies, gamified features and strong social elements to deliver an engaging, adaptive learning experience. LAIX provides a variety of courses inspired by a broad range of topics and culture themes to make English learning more interesting and is committed to offering a fun, interactive learning environment to motivate and engage its users.

