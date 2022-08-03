Stock Alert: L&F (LNFA) Falling 13.13% in Pre-Market Move for August 3

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange LNFA - Market Data & News Trade

L&F Acquisition Corp - Class A (NYSE:LNFA) is active in pre-market trading today, August 3, with shares down 13.13% from the last closing price.

The stock is up 43.57% year-to-date and has moved 41.32% gains over the last 5 days.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on L&F visit the company profile.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 08:13:45 est.

About L&F Acquisition Corp - Class A

L&F Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company formed for the purpose of entering into a combination with one or more businesses, with the intent to concentrate on identifying technology and services businesses in the Governance, Risk, Compliance and Legal (“GRCL”) sector. L&F Acquisition Corp. is sponsored by JAR Sponsor, LLC, a newly organized special purpose vehicle.

To get more information on L&F Acquisition Corp - Class A and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: L&F Acquisition Corp - Class A's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles