Stock Alert: Kiromic (KRBP) Climbing 9.59% in Pre-Market Move for June 21

Kiromic BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:KRBP) is active in pre-market trading today, June 21, with shares climbing 9.59% from the last closing price.

The stock is down 73.82% year-to-date and has moved 0.98% higher over the last 5 days.

About Kiromic BioPharma Inc

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. is an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel immuno-oncology applications through its robust product pipeline. The pipeline development is leveraged through the Company's proprietary target discovery engine called 'DIAMOND.' Kiromic's DIAMOND is essentially big data science meeting target identification, dramatically compressing the man-years and the millions of drug development dollars needed to develop a live drug. The Company's headquarters are located in Houston, TX adjacent to the world's largest medical center and the MD Anderson Cancer Center.

