Stock Alert: Kimball Electronics (KE) Trades 5.22% Higher May 6

Today, Kimball Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:KE) gained $0.92 to close Friday at $18.54.

The company began the day at $18.09 and shares fluctuated between $18.63 and $17.57 with 90,682 shares trading hands.

Kimball Electronics is averaging 67,541 shares traded over the last 30 days. They have lost 19.03% YTD.

Kimball Electronics anticipates its next earnings on 2022-08-03.

About Kimball Electronics Inc

Kimball Electronics is a multifaceted manufacturing solutions provider of electronics and diversified contract manufacturing services to customers around the world. From its operations in the United States, China, India, Japan, Mexico, Poland, Romania, Thailand, and Vietnam, its teams provide manufacturing services for a variety of industries. Recognized for a reputation of excellence, Kimball Electronics is committed to a high-performance culture that values personal and organizational commitment to quality, reliability, value, speed, and ethical behavior. Kimball Electronics, Inc. is headquartered in Jasper, Indiana.

