Stock Alert: Keysight (KEYS) Trades 2.74% Higher April 28

Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) stock was among today's market movers, ending trading higher 2.74% to $145.18 on April 28.

876,177 shares were traded today while the 30-day daily average of 909,068 shares.

The company's stock has moved 31.57% so far in 2022.

Keysight shares have traded in a range between $[week52Low] and $[week52High] over the past twelve months.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-05-17.

About Keysight Technologies Inc

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) is a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight's solutions optimize networks and bring electronic products to market faster and at a lower cost with offerings from design simulation, to prototype validation, to manufacturing test, to optimization in networks and cloud environments. Customers span the worldwide communications ecosystem, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics end markets. Keysight generated revenues of $4.2B in fiscal year 2020.

