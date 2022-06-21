Stock Alert: Kellogg Co (K) Up 6.56% in Pre-Market Trading for June 21

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange K - Market Data & News Trade

Kellogg Co (NYSE:K) has already climbed $4.43 in early trading Tuesday.

After closing the previous trading session at $67.54, Kellogg Co has moved 6.56% higher ahead of market open.

The company has fallen 1.92% over the last 5 days.

Today could shape up to be a busy day for Kellogg Co investors.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 08:30:11 est.

About Kellogg Co

Kellogg Company strives to enrich and delight the world through foods and brands that matter. Company's beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Special K®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®,RXBAR®, MorningStar Farms® and more. Net sales in 2019 were approximately $13.6 billion, comprised principally of snacks and convenience foods like cereal and frozen foods. Kellogg brands are beloved in markets around the world. Kellogg is also a company with Heart & Soul, committed to creating Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030 through our Kellogg's® Better Days global purpose platform.

