Stock Alert: KAR Auction Services (KAR) Trades 2.41% Higher March 16

Today, KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) was up $0.44 to end the day Wednesday at $18.73.

The company opened at $18.38 and shares fluctuated between $18.78 and $18.25 with 1,141,139 shares trading hands.

KAR Auction Services is averaging 3,075,665 shares traded over the last 30 days. They have increased 17.09% YTD.

KAR Auction Services expects its next earnings on 2022-05-03.

About KAR Auction Services Inc

KAR Auction Services, Inc. d/b/a KAR Global, provides sellers and buyers across the global wholesale used vehicle industry with innovative, technology-driven remarketing solutions. KAR Global's unique end-to-end platform supports whole car, financing, logistics and other ancillary and related services, including the sale of nearly 3.1 million units valued at approximately $30 billion through its auctions in 2020. The Company's integrated physical, online and mobile marketplaces reduce risk, improve transparency and streamline transactions for customers in about 75 countries. Headquartered in Carmel, Indiana, KAR Global has employees across the United States, Canada, Mexico, Uruguay, U.K. and Europe.

