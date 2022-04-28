Stock Alert: Kadant, (KAI) Trades 2.68% Higher April 28

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange KAI - Market Data & News Trade

Kadant, Inc. (NYSE:KAI) stock was among today's market movers, finishing trading higher 2.68% to $188.74 on April 28.

31,830 shares were traded today compared to the 30-day daily average of 24,663 shares.

The company's stock has moved 20.05% so far in 2022.

Kadant, shares have fluctuated between $[week52Low] and $[week52High] over the past twelve months.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-05-03.

About Kadant, Inc.

Kadant Inc. is a global supplier of high-value, critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. Its products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries. Kadant is based in Westford, Massachusetts, with approximately 2,600 employees in 20 countries worldwide.

