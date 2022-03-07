Stock Alert: Juniper Networks (JNPR) Trades 3.25% Lower March 7

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange JNPR - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Juniper Networks Inc (NYSE:JNPR) traded 3.25% lower on March 7 to close at $33.04.

3,198,982 traded today. Their current average 30 day volume is 3,424,689 shares.

Juniper Networks has moved 3.78% year-to-date in 2022.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-04-26.

About Juniper Networks Inc

Juniper Networks challenges the inherent complexity that comes with networking in the multicloud era. We do this with products, solutions and services that transform the way people connect, work and live. We simplify the process of transitioning to a secure and automated multicloud environment to enable secure, AI-driven networks that connect the world.

