Stock Alert: Jowell Global (JWEL) Increasing 17.73% in Pre-Market Move for April 1

Jowell Global Ltd (NASDAQ:JWEL) is active in pre-market trading today, April 1, with shares gaining 17.73% from the last closing price.

The stock is down 89.79% year-to-date and posted 14.73% lower over the last 5 days.

About Jowell Global Ltd

Jowell Global Ltd. (the “Company”) operates one of China's leading e-commerce platforms for cosmetics, health and nutritional supplements and household products - Juhao Mall. The Company provides its own brand products to customers and sells and distributes other companies' health and nutritional supplements, cosmetics and certain household products on the Juhao Mall platform. In addition, Juhao Mall allows third parties to open their own stores on its platform. The Company has also been selling its products through authorized retail stores all across China, which operate under the brand name of “Love Home Store” or “LHH Store”.

