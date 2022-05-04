Stock Alert: Johnson Controls - Registered Shares (JCI) Falling 9.06% in Pre-Market Hours for May 4

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange JCI - Market Data & News Trade

Johnson Controls International plc - Registered Shares (NYSE:JCI) is active in pre-market trading today, May 4, with shares losing 9.06% from the last closing price.

The stock is down 23.45% year-to-date while moving 2.53% gains over the last 5 days.

Johnson Controls transforms the environments where people live, work, learn and play. From optimizing building performance to improving safety and enhancing comfort, the company drives the outcomes that matter most. Johnson Controls delivers its promise in industries such as healthcare, education, data centers and manufacturing. With a global team of 100,000 experts in more than 150 countries and over 130 years of innovation, the company is the power behind its customers' mission. Its leading portfolio of building technology and solutions includes some of the most trusted names in the industry, such as Tyco®, YORK®, Metasys®, Ruskin®, Titus®, Frick®, Penn®, Sabroe®, Simplex®, Ansul® and Grinnell®.

