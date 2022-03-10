Stock Alert: JinkoSolar. (JKS) Falling 4.44% in Pre-Market Trading for March 10

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange JKS - Market Data & News Trade

JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd - ADR (NYSE:JKS) is active in pre-market trading today, March 10, with shares down 4.44% from the last closing price.

The stock is up 24.02% year-to-date while moving 7.04% higher over the last 5 days

JinkoSolar is one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world. JinkoSolar distributes its solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer base in China, the United States, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Chile, South Africa, India, Mexico, Brazil, the United Arab Emirates, Italy, Spain, France, Belgium, and other countries and regions. JinkoSolar has built a vertically integrated solar product value chain, with an integrated annual capacity of 20 GW for mono wafers, 11 GW for solar cells, and 25 GW for solar modules, as of September 30, 2020.

