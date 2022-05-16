Stock Alert: Jaguar Health (JAGX) Trades 4.97% Lower May 16

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange JAGX - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ:JAGX) lost $0.0203 to finish the day Monday at $0.39.

The company began the day at $0.40 and shares fluctuated between $0.42 and $0.39 with 685,869 shares trading hands.

Jaguar Health is averaging 1,043,042 shares traded over the last 30 days. They have fell 60.74% YTD.

Jaguar Health anticipates its next earnings on 2022-08-12.

About Jaguar Health Inc

Jaguar Health, Inc. is a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company focused on developing novel, plant-based, non-opioid, and sustainably derived prescription medicines for people and animals with GI distress, specifically chronic, debilitating diarrhea. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary plant-based human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals from plants harvested responsibly from rainforest areas. Its Mytesi® (crofelemer) product is approved by the U.S. FDA for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy and the only oral plant-based prescription medicine approved under FDA Botanical Guidance.

