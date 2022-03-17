Stock Alert: Jack In The Box, (JACK) Trades 3.74% Higher March 17

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange JACK - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Jack In The Box, Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) traded 3.74% up on March 17 to close at $92.09.

497,094 exchanged hands. Their current average 30 day volume is 468,036 shares.

Jack In The Box, has gained 2.04% year-to-date in 2022.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-11.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Jack In The Box, visit the company profile.

About Jack In The Box, Inc.

Jack in the Box Inc., based in San Diego, is a restaurant company that operates and franchises Jack in the Box® restaurants, one of the nation's largest hamburger chains, with more than 2,200 restaurants in 21 states and Guam.

To get more information on Jack In The Box, Inc. and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Jack In The Box, Inc.'s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles