Stock Alert: Jack Henry & Associates, (JKHY) Trades 3.31% Higher March 16

Today, Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) was up $5.93 to end the day Wednesday at $184.92.

The company began the day at $179.82 and shares fluctuated between $184.94 and $179.09 with 853,083 shares trading hands.

Jack Henry & Associates, is averaging 638,914 shares traded over the last 30 days. They have gained 7.47% YTD.

Jack Henry & Associates, expects its next earnings on 2022-05-02.

About Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.

Jack Henry is a leading SaaS provider primarily for the financial services industry. It is a S&P 500 company that serves approximately 8,500 clients nationwide through three divisions: Jack Henry Banking®provides innovative solutions to community and regional banks. Symitar® provides industry-leading solutions to credit unions of all sizes; and ProfitStars® offers highly specialized solutions to financial institutions of every asset size, as well as diverse corporate entities outside of the financial services industry. With a heritage that has been dedicated to openness, partnership, and user centricity for more than 40 years, it is well-positioned as a driving market force in cloud-based digital solutions and payment processing services. It empowers its clients and consumers with the human-centered, tech-forward, and insights-driven solutions that will get them where they want to go.

