Stock Alert: Irobot (IRBT) Decreasing 2.53% in Pre-Market Trading for March 30

Shares of Irobot Corp (NASDAQ:IRBT) are on the move in pre-market trading for March 30.

Ahead of the market's open, Irobot stock is down 2.53% from the previous session’s close.

Irobot was up $2.71 in the last session and aims for another gain today.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Irobot visit the company profile.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 06:16:09 est.

About Irobot Corp

iRobot®, the leading global consumer robot company, designs and builds robots that empower people to do more both inside and outside of the home. iRobot created the home robot cleaning category with the introduction of its Roomba® Robot Vacuum in 2002. Today, iRobot is a global enterprise that has sold more than 30 million robots worldwide. iRobot's product line, including the Roomba and the Braava® family of mopping robots, feature proprietary technologies and advanced concepts in cleaning, mapping and navigation. iRobot engineers are building an ecosystem of robots and technologies to enable the smart home.

