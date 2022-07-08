Stock Alert: Intercept (ICPT) Falling 5.01% in Pre-Market Hours for July 8

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ICPT - Market Data & News Trade

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT) has already lost $-0.76 in early trading Friday.

After closing the previous trading session at $15.16, Intercept has moved 5.01% lower ahead of market open.

The company rose 9.78% over the last 5 days.

Today could shape up to be an interesting day for Intercept investors.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 07:40:29 est.

About Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc

Intercept is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases, including primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). Founded in 2002 in New York, Intercept has operations in the United States, Europe and Canada.

