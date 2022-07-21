Stock Alert: Inter Parfums, (IPAR) Trades 5.59% Higher July 21

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange IPAR - Market Data & News Trade

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) shares changed 5.59% today on 167,782 shares - while the stock has a 30 day average of 77,178 shares traded.

After today’s close at $80.52 the company has a 50 day moving average of $71.36.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-08-09.

Inter Parfums, has moved 27.69% so far this year.

About Inter Parfums, Inc.

Founded in 1982, Inter Parfums, Inc. develops, manufactures and distributes prestige perfumes and cosmetics as the exclusive worldwide licensee for Abercrombie & Fitch, Anna Sui, Boucheron, Coach, Dunhill, Graff, GUESS, Hollister, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Lily Aldridge, Kate Spade, Montblanc, Oscar de la Renta, Paul Smith, Repetto, S.T. Dupont and Van Cleef & Arpels. Inter Parfums is also the owner of Lanvin fragrances and the Rochas brand. Through its global distribution network, the Company’s products are sold in over 100 countries.

