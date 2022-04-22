Stock Alert: Intel (INTC) Trades 2.02% Lower April 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange INTC - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Intel Corp. (NASDAQ:INTC) traded 2.02% lower on April 22 to close at $46.54.

28,155,590 were traded today. Their current average 30 day volume is 30,161,209 shares.

Intel is down 7.06% year-to-date in 2022.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-04-28.

About Intel Corp.

Intel , is an industry leader, creating world-changing technology that enables global progress and enriches lives. Inspired by Moore's Law, it continuously work to advance the design and manufacturing of semiconductors to help address our customers' greatest challenges. By embedding intelligence in the cloud, network, edge and every kind of computing device, it unleash the potential of data to transform business and society for the better.

