Stock Alert: Integrated Media (IMTE) Decreasing 3.53% in Pre-Market Hours for March 8

Shares of Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) are on the move in pre-market trading for March 8.

Ahead of the market's open, Integrated Media stock is down 3.53% from the previous session’s close.

Integrated Media gained $0.04 in the last session and looks to continue today.

About Integrated Media Technology Limited

IMTE is engaged in the investment, development, and commercialization of visual technology with a focus on glasses-free 3D (also known as autostereoscopic 3D) display technology. Through its subsidiary, Marvel Digital Limited, IMTE designs and sells glasses-free 3D products for the industrial market. These products include glasses-free 3D digital signage and video wall, 3D conversion equipment, and software for the film/video production industry. For the consumer market, IMTE through its subsidiary, GOXD Technology Ltd., offers consumer products such as glasses-free 3D digital photo frame, smartphone, tablet, and TV. IMTE is headquartered in Hong Kong with regional offices in Australia and China.

