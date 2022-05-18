Stock Alert: Innovative And Support (ISSC) Trades 5.23% Lower May 18

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ISSC - Market Data & News Trade

Innovative Solutions And Support Inc (NASDAQ:ISSC) stock was among today's market movers, finishing trading down 5.23% to $9.25 on May 18.

96,427 shares were traded today compared to the 30-day daily average of 55,047 shares.

The company's stock has fallen 48.78% so far in 2022.

Innovative And Support shares have moved between $5.46 and $9.90 over the past twelve months.

About Innovative Solutions And Support Inc

Headquartered in Exton, Pa., Innovative Solutions & Support, Inc. is a systems integrator that designs and manufactures flight guidance and cockpit display systems for Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and retrofit applications. The company supplies integrated Flight Management Systems (FMS), Autothrottle Systems and advanced GPS receivers for precision low carbon footprint navigation.

