Stock Alert: Inhibrx (INBX) Trades 3.16% Lower March 23

Inhibrx Inc (NASDAQ:INBX) stock was among today's market movers, ending trading down 3.16% to $22.96 on March 23.

321,200 shares exchanged hands while the 30-day daily average of 253,326 shares.

The company's stock dropped 45.71% so far in 2022.

Inhibrx shares have moved between $[week52Low] and $[week52High] over the past twelve months.

About Inhibrx Inc

Inhibrx is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing a broad pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates in oncology and orphan diseases. Inhibrx utilizes diverse methods of protein engineering to address the specific requirements of complex target and disease biology, including its proprietary sdAb platform. Inhibrx has collaborations with bluebird bio, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Chiesi.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

