Stock Alert: INDUS Realty (INDT) Trades 4.51% Lower May 18

INDUS Realty Trust Inc (NASDAQ:INDT) shares changed 4.51% today on 25,218 shares - compared to the 30 day average of 31,693 shares traded.

After closing today at $63.99 the company has a 50 day moving average of $71.4.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-08-08.

INDUS Realty lost 17.16% so far this year.

About INDUS Realty Trust Inc

Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc. is a real estate business principally engaged in developing, acquiring, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. Griffin recently completed the sale of an approximately 40,000 square foot office/flex building and currently owns 41 buildings totaling approximately 4.6 million square feet (4.2 million of which is industrial/warehouse space) in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Florida in addition to over 3,400 acres of undeveloped land.

