Stock Alert: Imara (IMRA) Trades 3.88% Lower April 12

Imara Inc (NASDAQ:IMRA) stock was among today's market movers, finishing trading down 3.88% to $0.99 on April 12.

137,350 shares were traded today while the 30-day daily average of 512,864 shares.

The company's stock has fallen 54.22% so far in 2022.

Imara shares have fluctuated between $[week52Low] and $[week52High] over the past twelve months.

About Imara Inc

Imara Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from rare inherited genetic disorders of hemoglobin. Imara is currently advancing IMR-687, a highly selective, potent small molecule inhibitor of PDE9 that is an oral, once-a-day, potentially disease-modifying treatment for sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia.

