Stock Alert: Houlihan Lokey (HLI) Falling 2.60% in Pre-Market Trading for March 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange HLI - Market Data & News Trade

Houlihan Lokey Inc - Class A (NYSE:HLI) has already lost $-2.4 in early trading Tuesday.

After closing the previous trading session at $92.40, Houlihan Lokey has moved 2.60% lower ahead of market open.

The company fell 3.67% over the last 5 days.

Today could shape up to be an attractive day for Houlihan Lokey investors.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Houlihan Lokey Inc - Class A visit the company profile.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 07:00:06 est.

About Houlihan Lokey Inc - Class A

Houlihan Lokey is a global investment bank with expertise in mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, financial restructuring, and valuation. The firm serves corporations, institutions, and governments worldwide with offices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific region. Independent advice and intellectual rigor are hallmarks of the firm's commitment to client success across its advisory services. Houlihan Lokey is the No. 1 M&A advisor for the past six consecutive years in the U.S., the No. 1 global restructuring advisor for the past seven consecutive years, and the No. 1 global M&A fairness opinion advisor over the past 20 years, all based on number of transactions and according to data provided by Refinitiv (formerly Thomson Reuters).

To get more information on Houlihan Lokey Inc - Class A and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Houlihan Lokey Inc - Class A's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles