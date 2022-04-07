Stock Alert: Horizon (HZNP) Trades 3.16% Higher April 7

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange HZNP - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Horizon Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:HZNP) rose $3.44 to finish the day Thursday at $112.39.

The company began the day at $108.85 and shares fluctuated between $112.57 and $108.81 with 1,618,271 shares trading hands.

Horizon is averaging 1,516,204 shares traded over the last 30 days. They have rose 1.10% YTD.

Horizon is set to release earnings on 2022-05-04.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Horizon visit the company profile.

About Horizon Therapeutics Plc

Horizon is focused on researching, developing and commercializing medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare and rheumatic diseases. The Company pipeline is purposeful: it applyie scientific expertise and courages to bring clinically meaningful therapies to patients. The Company believes science and compassion must work together to transform lives.

To get more information on Horizon Therapeutics Plc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Horizon Therapeutics Plc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles