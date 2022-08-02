Stock Alert: Horizon Global (HZN) Down 19.12% in Pre-Market Move for August 2

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange HZN - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Horizon Global Corp (NYSE:HZN) are on the move in pre-market trading for August 2.

Ahead of the market's open, Horizon Global stock dropped 19.12% from the previous session’s close.

Horizon Global lost $0.06 in the last session and looks to correct itself today.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 08:07:57 est.

About Horizon Global Corp

Headquartered in Plymouth, MI, Horizon Global is the #1 designer, manufacturer and distributor of a wide variety of high-quality, custom-engineered towing, trailering, cargo management and other related accessory products in North America and Europe. The Company serves OEMs, retailers, dealer networks and the end consumer as the category leader in the automotive, leisure and agricultural market segments. Horizon provides its customers with outstanding products and services that reflect the Company's commitment to market leadership, innovation and operational excellence. The Company's mission is to utilize forward-thinking technology to develop and deliver best in-class products for its customers, engage with its employees and realize value creation for its shareholders.

