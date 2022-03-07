Stock Alert: Honeywell (HON) Trades 2.81% Lower March 7

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange HON - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Honeywell International Inc (NASDAQ:HON) moved 2.81% down on March 7 to close at $182.16.

3,426,121 traded today. Their current average 30 day volume is 4,164,878 shares.

Honeywell has moved 9.61% year-to-date in 2022.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-04-22.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Honeywell visit the company profile.

About Honeywell International Inc

Honeywell is a Fortune 100 technology company that delivers industry-specific solutions that include aerospace products and services; control technologies for buildings and industry; and performance materials globally. Its technologies help aircraft, buildings, manufacturing plants, supply chains, and workers become more connected to make our world smarter, safer, and more sustainable.

To get more information on Honeywell International Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Honeywell International Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles